VIDEO: O Canada sung virtually in barbershop-style by 49 performers

Westcoast Harmony Chorus has been rehearsing through Zoom since March

Westcoast Harmony Chorus sings a cappella with more than 60 members of varying ages from all over the Lower Mainland – rehearsing on Wednesday evenings in Surrey.

While the coronavirus pandemic halted those physical practices, Westcoast Harmony is still performing traditional barbershop, contemporary pop, and rock arrangements together – now virtually over Zoom.

Kelly Collins a Maple Ridge member of the chorus, said the group has been rehearsing together that was since March.

One of the projects that has kept Westcoast Harmony busy is a 49-person rendition of O Canada, performed through zoom,

“Making the video took dedication, and time – I personally learned that a digital recording isn’t as forgiving as a live performance,” Collins said. “We had to bring our A game not only in vocals but with our face, our eyes! It was incredible and fun – I am so proud to be a part of this group of amazing people!”

The members all learned and recorded their video independently at home and submitted it for editing, an undertaking Downton said will continue on into new projects.

“Music, combined with a strong sense of community will always find a way to be together,” Collins said.

For more information, people can visit https://westcoastsings.com.

