VIDEO: Theatre in the Country moves to Langley

Community theatre company produces ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ as first show in new venue

Theatre in the Country presents ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame,’ running May 31 to June 16 at Friends Langley Vineyard Church in Langley City. Submitted photo by Reg Parks

After six years in Maple Ridge, Theatre in the Country is making Langley its new home.

The community theatre company, which specializes in dinner theatre productions, will now be performing regularly at Friends Langley Vineyard Church in Langley City, and is launching its first big show at the new venue this week.

The musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame will run May 31 to June 16, and features a cast and crew of 40 people from throughout the Lower Mainland.

“We are unique in that we are the Fraser Valley’s only traditional dinner theatre where we do full plays and musicals accompanied by a wonderful roast beef buffet, or vegetarian meal,” said artistic director Reg Parks, in an email to the Times.

“We run on a community model with most of our cast and crew volunteering their time and services to put on great shows.”

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is set in 15th century Paris, France, and follows the story of Quasimodo, a bell ringer at Notre Dame Cathedral who has deformities. Wishing to experience life outside of the bell tower, Quasimodo escapes for a day, and meets the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda, who is fighting her own discrimination battles.

The show incorporates music from Disney’s 1996 animated movie of the same name, with the narrative derived from the original 1831 novel by Victor Hugo.

The impressive set — built by Theatre in the Country’s crew — includes a reproduction of Notre Dame Cathedral that extends 20 feet above the stage, and has a stained glass rose window.

Two Trinity Western University grads take on the directing roles, with Nicola Prigge as director, and Racheal Wright as musical director.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the website www.theatreinthecountry.com or call 604-259-9737.



