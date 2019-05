Typically the tour sees around 1,500 visitors

Demonstrations at Vicuna Art Studio during the 21st annual Art Studio Tour. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

More than 40 artists opened the doors to their studios across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows over the weekend to show people their work.

The 21st annual Art Studio Tour included painters, pottery artists, woodworkers, textile artists, jewelery artists and sculptors at 27 studios and galleries across both cities.

Some even offered demonstrations of their art.

Each year the tour sees about 1,500 visitors.

A demonstration by the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners during the 21st annual Art Studio Tour. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

