Western Canada’s finest stand-up coming to Maple Ridge

Comedy Night Triple Bill - Best of the West takes place Sat. Oct. 5 at the ACT Arts Centre

Three of Western Canada’s most hilarious comedians are coming to the ACT.

Comedy Night Triple Bill – Best of the West features the comic acts of Dan Quinn, Toby Hargrave and Charlie Demers.

Dan Quinn first started in comedy in 1993 and won Edmonton’s funniest new comedian.

Six years later he won the Canadian comedy competition Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and was featured in The Hollywood Reporter Magazine as a comic to watch.

He won Best of the Fest at the Hubcap Comedy Festival in Moncton, New Brunswick, and the Vancouver Comedy Festival where he was asked to be on the best of the fest show with Flight of the Concords, Scott Thompson and Doug Stanhope.

Quinn started the Snowed in Comedy Tour in 2009 which has since grown to 30 shows in 25 cities and is filmed for a yearly television special that is aired in Canada, the United States, France and Switzerland.

Quinn has also headlined at some of the top comedy clubs in the world including the Glee Clubs in England, Yuk Yuks across Canada and The Comedy Mix in Vancouver. He has performed in England, France, Wales, Switzerland, Australia, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and almost every town in Canada.

Toby Hargrave is known as the “happy Hagrid” comedian because of his uncanny resemblance to the character in the Harry Potter movies. Hargrave has been in the comedy business for more than 20 years and calls Vancouver home. He has appeared at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Atomic Comedy Festival in Washington State, Whistler and Edmonton comedy festivals and the Vancouver International Comedy Festival, where he was award title of Funniest Comedian in Vancouver.

Vancouver based comedian Charlie Demers is also the author of five books. He has performed for national television and radio audiences and at the Just for Laughs Festival. He is one of the most frequently returning stars of CBC Radio’s smash-hit comedy show The Debaters.

His 2018 album called Fatherland was nominated for a Juno comedy award.

Comedy Night Triple Bill – Best of the West takes place at 8 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 5 at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge.

Premium tickets are $45, preferred $37.50 and orchestra are $29.

For more information go to theactmapleridge.org or call the ticket centre at 604-476-2787.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



