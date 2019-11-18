An item that will be for sale at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 39th annual Juried Exhibit and Sale. (Contributed)

Whonnock Lake backdrop for highly anticipated fibre arts show and sale

The Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild is holding their 39th Annual Juried Exhibit and Sale.

This year’s guest artists are: potters Donna Walsh, Emma Canning and Barbara Dueck; wood turners Mashashi Kawakami, Claudia Hayward and Gary Kelly; scrimshaw artist Wes Nicholls; and soapstone carver Mike Stewart.

There will be handspun fibres, both natural and hand-dyed, and unspun fibres as well.

Some members also submit what are called non-standard items for guild jurying like buttons, jewellery and cards.

The entire show is juried and voted on by members of the guild.

This year’s stage display will feature implements that provide some history of the spinning and weaving crafts. A member will be present to explain these tools and their uses.

The Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild was founded in 1974 and has a long tradition of encouraging a renewed interest in the age-old crafts of weaving and spinning.

In addition to weaving and spinning, the 40-plus member guild welcomes felters, knitters, basket makers, dyers and anyone interested in these arts.

Members meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. from September to June.

The 39th Annual Exhibit and Sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Whonnock Lake Centre, 27871 113 Avenue, Maple Ridge.

Both parking and the event are free. There will be coffee, tea and cookies. Visitors also have a chance to win one of three door prizes, each including at least three guild-made items.

For more information go to wwsg.ca.

 

Members of the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners get ready for the 39th annual Juried Exhibit and Sale. (Contributed)

Current president Judy Dixon holding up skeins of freshly dyed yarn on dyeing day earlier in the year. (Contributed)

Whonnock Lake backdrop for highly anticipated fibre arts show and sale

