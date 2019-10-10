First of four wine-blending parties at the ACT to feature Greece. (Contributed)

Wines of Greece to be featured at Maple Ridge wine-blending party

Party takes place Oct. 23

Patrons of the ACT will be able to raise a toast to Greece at the first of four wine-blending parties to be held at the centre.

The event will begin with an introduction to some unusual, rising and celebrated Greek varietal wines, and their regions and characteristics, including wines of Alpha Estate, rated by Wine Spectator as one of the top 100 wines in the world.

RELATED: New ACT season set to inspire Maple Ridge

Participants will be seated in groups to taste, blend and judge the wines that each group collaboratively created.

Best Blend of the Night will be awarded to the team whose blend was enjoyed the most.

The evening will culminate with the tasting of a ‘benchmark blend’ paired with specially prepared Greek-themed small bites from Whisk Catering, to enjoy how these wines enhance the food of the region.

Guide for the evening will be Robert Caron of Univins Wine and Spirits and a former cellar assistant for the renowned Tablas Creek Vineyards in California among other wineries.

The wine-blending party takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 23 at The ACT Art Gallery, 11944 Haney Place.

Tickets are $65 per person with $35 tax deductible and will include a $10 gift card for Maple Ridge Liquor Store.

For tickets go to theactmapleridge.org.

 

