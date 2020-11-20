Winners of Fraser Valley Music Awards announced in 16 categories

Winners of the Fraser Valley Music Awards were announced Thursday night (Nov. 19) in a live FM and live-streamed broadcast hosted by CIVL Radio.
A total of 16 awards were presented, with 11 being first-time winners.
The big award of the night – the Dakota Leslie Fan Vote – went to Chilliwack musician Mauvey, who won $2,500. He closed the show by joining the broadcast via phone link around 5 a.m. local time in London, England, where he’s been for the most recent leg of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second place for the fan vote went to Aldergrove’s Shamir Virgo, who won $1,750, while Abbotsford’s Jada Klein placed third and won $670.
In addition to the Dakota Leslie Fan Vote, the other award winners and their categories were:
• Jenny Banai (Langley/Abbotsford) – alternative/indie
• West My Friend – folk
• Saint Soldier (Cultus Lake) – hip hop
• Rebecca Sichon (Mission) – pop
• The Sylvia Platters (Surrey) – rock/punk/metal
• Glisha (Surrey) – Excellence by a Female Artist
• Shamir Virgo (Aldergrove) – Exellence by a BIMPOC Artist
• Summer Crush (Abbotsford) – Excellence by a Queer Artist
• Kristin Witko (Abbotsford) – electronic
• Chelsea Amber (Abbotsford) – gospel
• Lovarra (White Rock) – jazz
• Jada Klein (Abbotsford) – R ‘n B
• Roads Unknown (Mission) – roots
• Boslen (Chilliwack) – Excellence by an Indigenous Artist
• Ashley Pater (Maple Ridge) – Excellence by a Youth Artist
The full broadcast can be viewed online on YouTube or below: