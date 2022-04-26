Young Maple Ridge rapper takes to home show stage

Young Decs, a Maple Ridge-based artist will be kicking off a weekend of entertainment on the Family Fest stage at Ridge Meadows Home Show.

The 15-year-old entertainer’s show starts at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29.

What started as a musical journey for a 13-year-old Decland Bushell (a.k.a. Young Decs) on an iPhone, has now turned into a professional endeavour over the past two years.

Young Decs released his first single in 2020, called Anx!ety, which caught the attention of Maple Ridge rapper DWalk. With public appreciation from DWalk on Instagram, Young Decs suddenly started getting offers to work from all the way to New York.

He next went on to record “In My Head” with DWalk and performed with him on livestream concerts in Vancouver.

His latest single, “Be Okay” featuring popular local rapper Leno TK. It talks about being okay no matter what is happening around. With a global pandemic underway, Young Decs thought it would be very relatable to release a song that spoke about hope, perseverance, togetherness and compassion. Leno TK too was immediately on board.

