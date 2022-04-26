Young Decs. (Be Okay screenshot/Special to The News)

Young Decs. (Be Okay screenshot/Special to The News)

HOME SHOW: April 29-May 1

Young Maple Ridge rapper takes to home show stage

Teen entertainer kicks off Family Fest performances

Young Decs, a Maple Ridge-based artist will be kicking off a weekend of entertainment on the Family Fest stage at Ridge Meadows Home Show.

The 15-year-old entertainer’s show starts at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows talent show postponed

What started as a musical journey for a 13-year-old Decland Bushell (a.k.a. Young Decs) on an iPhone, has now turned into a professional endeavour over the past two years.

Young Decs released his first single in 2020, called Anx!ety, which caught the attention of Maple Ridge rapper DWalk. With public appreciation from DWalk on Instagram, Young Decs suddenly started getting offers to work from all the way to New York.

He next went on to record “In My Head” with DWalk and performed with him on livestream concerts in Vancouver.

RELATED: Maple Ridge’s 15-year-old releases single starring rapper Leno TK

His latest single, “Be Okay” featuring popular local rapper Leno TK. It talks about being okay no matter what is happening around. With a global pandemic underway, Young Decs thought it would be very relatable to release a song that spoke about hope, perseverance, togetherness and compassion. Leno TK too was immediately on board.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentHome and Garden ShowLive musicmaple ridge

Previous story
VIDEO: Watch Cirque du Soleil acrobats tumble and leap on BC Place Stadium roof

Just Posted

A memorial was put up by the tracks at 272 Street and Lougheed Highway, where a woman was killed last week. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
UPDATE: Maple Ridge train crash victim identified

Young Decs. (Be Okay screenshot/Special to The News)
Young Maple Ridge rapper takes to home show stage

Releasing chum fry into Kanaka Creek at Goodbye Chums. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
Families welcomed back to Goodbye Chums in Maple Ridge

Artist Cindy Johnston, left, shows off her art. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows artists will be opening their studios once again for Mother’s Day