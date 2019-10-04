Conservative candidate Heather Leung in the Burnaby North–Seymour riding (HeatherLeung.com)

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

A Conservative candidate in the Lower Mainland is again under fire.

Two videos surfaced on Friday featuring Burnaby North–Seymour hopeful Heather Leung talking about LGBTQ 2+ rights.

First, in an undated video found by the Vancouver Sun, Leung discusses the value of conversion therapy – a form of pseudoscience that tries to change an individual’s sexual orientation through therapy. She also says gay people live a “perverted lifestyle.”

A second video from 2011, shot by the Burnaby Now newspaper, shows her speaking out against an anti-homophobia policy passed by the local school board.

“These homosexual people, they cannot reproduce the next generation… They recruit more people and more people into their camp,” she says in the video.

Svend Robinson, who is the NDP candidate in the riding and Canada’s first openly gay MP – called on Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to kick her out of the party.

“How can Scheer allow Heather Leung to run as a candidate under the Conservative banner when her words show her hatred for LGBTQ2S Canadians?” he asked in a news release Friday.

Leung has been been called out before during this campaign.

Comedian and political satirist Rick Mercer drew attention to a post on her campaign Facebook page last month, showing him and one of his quotes that falsely made him appear to endorse the Tories. A party official said at the time the person who posted it was not involved on the local campaign.

Weeks earlier, another photo was posted to the same Facebook page showing Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau on the edge of a cliff, with his campaign slogan, “CHOOSE FORWARD.”

Black Press Media has reached out to Leung and the Conservatives for comment.

READ MORE: Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

Just Posted

New primary care centre now open in Maple Ridge

Located at Ridge Meadows Hospital, 12th in the province

Random acts of kindness a memorial for hockey player

Maple Ridge’s Trulsen died in rec game in Langley

Four days to vote early in Maple Ridge, before the big election day

Or, you can vote up to Oct. 15 at Elections Canada office

Clothing donation bins still banned in Pitt Meadows

Pitt reviewing ban, Vancouver again allowing bins

Letter: How dare you ridicule climate strikers?

Disagrees with columnist on protests

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

Youth arrested after social media bomb threat directed at Chilliwack school

Male’s home searched after RCMP canine unit cleared G.W. Graham Middle Secondary

Most Read