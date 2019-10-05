Conservative candidate Heather Leung in the Burnaby North–Seymour riding (HeatherLeung.com)

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

A Conservative candidate in the Burnaby North–Seymour riding has been kicked out of the party after a number of videos surfaced showing her making homophobic comments.

Two videos surfaced on Friday featuring Heather Leung talking rather derogatorily about LGBTQ 2+ rights.

“These homosexual people, they cannot reproduce the next generation… They recruit more people and more people into their camp,” she can be heard saying in a video from 2011 taken by the Burnaby Now.

“Recent media reports have brought to light offensive comments made by Ms. Leung saying ‘homosexuals recruit’ children and describing the sexual orientation of the LGBTQ community as ‘perverted,’” a statement from the party says.

Leung’s forced exit comes after Svend Robinson, who is the NDP candidate in the riding and was Canada’s first openly gay MP – called on Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to kick her out of the party.

“How can Scheer allow Heather Leung to run as a candidate under the Conservative banner when her words show her hatred for LGBTQ2S Canadians?” he asked in a news release Friday.

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Leung made headlines this campaign. Comedian and political satirist Rick Mercer drew attention to a post on her campaign Facebook page last month, showing him and one of his quotes that falsely made him appear to endorse the Tories. A party official said at the time the person who posted it was not involved on the local campaign.

READ MORE: Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

Weeks earlier, another photo was posted to the same Facebook page showing Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau on the edge of a cliff, with his campaign slogan, “CHOOSE FORWARD.”

The deadline for the Conservative Party to register a new candidate has passed.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: First debate left Pitt Meadows reader still wondering who to vote for
Next story
Filmmaker Michael Moore says it was ‘crushing’ to see Trudeau blackface photos

Just Posted

BEING YOUNG: Here’s why kids are worried

Young Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows columnist

LETTER: First debate left Pitt Meadows reader still wondering who to vote for

Disturbed by the showing by most candidates at the climate debate forum

Efforts afoot 110 years ago to bolster old Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Thanks to newspapers of the day, historians are able to recount efforts to grow area in early 1900s

New primary care centre now open in Maple Ridge

Located at Ridge Meadows Hospital, 12th in the province

LETTER: Money a powerful persuader in federal election

Despite this realization, Maple Ridge’s John McKenzie still encourage fellow residents to vote

Day 25: Singh visits poisoned Grassy Narrows First Nation, May talks reconciliation in B.C.

Meanwhile Scheer is in Toronto and Trudeau takes a day off the campaign trail

Suspects arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

Serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in Lower Mainland crash

Police closed road for several hours

Vancouver Giants road trip begins with a loss

Brandon Wheat Kings down Langley-based team 3-0

Woman found dead inside Lower Mainland home, man arrested

Police say the victim and the suspect were known to one another

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Most Read