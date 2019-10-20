All five party leaders in the upcoming 2019 federal election. (The Canadian Press photos)

ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

Many leaders remain in B.C. for the final hours of the campaign

In 24 hours, it will be up to Canadians — but until then it’s coming down to the wire.

The contenders in Monday’s federal election are staging one final, frantic barrage of sales pitches before voters go to the polls, and they’re doing it in and around Vancouver, where a host of seats are still up for grabs.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer kicks off his day in Stanley Park before visiting a number of local ridings, culminating in a rally at a hotel near the city airport.

READ MORE: Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is also on the West Coast, staging visits with voters and candidates in Port Moody and Surrey, B.C., before a final rally in Victoria.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is also in the region, mainstreeting in Vancouver and Surrey, B.C.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is expected to focus on her home territory of Vancouver Island, while People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier wraps up his campaign in his Quebec riding of Beauce.

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

The Canadian Press

