(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge until 7 p.m. local time:

Dan Ruimy – Liberal Party of Canada

Steve Ranta – Independent

John Mogk – New Democratic Party of Canada

Ariane Jaschke – Green Party of Canada

Marc Dalton – Conservative Party of Canada

Bryton Cherrier – People’s Party of Canada

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

