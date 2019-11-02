A woman casts her ballot in the riding of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, west of Montreal, on election day on October 19, 2015. Courts in Quebec and British Columbia have ordered recounts in two ridings where the runners-up are hoping a review could snatch victories from the jaws of every-so-narrow losses. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Recounts ordered in B.C., Quebec ridings after narrow federal election results

Recounts will take place over three days next week

Three judicial recounts are taking place next week in ridings where runners-up in last month’s federal election are hoping a court-ordered review will snatch victory from the jaws of ever-so-narrow defeat.

Courts in Quebec and B.C. have made the orders after hearing challenges to the results of the Oct. 21 vote; the recounts will take place over three days next week.

First will be Monday in Montreal over the results in the city’s riding of Hochelaga, where Liberal Soraya Martinez Ferrada bested Bloc candidate Simon Marchand by 328 votes.

A Bloc Quebecois source who was not authorized to speak publicly previously told The Canadian Press there were discrepancies between the final result and the number of votes counted in the ballot boxes, which is why the party contested the results.

On Tuesday, ballots will be recounted in the riding of Quebec after a provincial judge ordered the review on Friday. Liberal cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos won re-election by 325 votes over Bloc candidate Christiane Gagnon.

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

And then on Wednesday, a recount will take place in the B.C. riding of Port Moody—Coquitlam, where NDP hopeful Bonita Zarrillo lost to Conservative Nelly Shin by just 153 votes.

The New Democrats argued that there were 516 rejected ballots — an unusually high number — along with evidence of a counting error in one poll and more than 250 unaccounted ballots. Combined, the party believed a judicial review was warranted.

Elections Canada will publish the results online.

Overturning any of the results wouldn’t change the overall outcome from the election, where the Liberals won a plurality of seats in the House of Commons, but failed to earn a majority. Nor would the Conservatives be bumped from their spot as official Opposition.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Democrats want ballot recount in Port Moody–Coquitlam

Just Posted

Maple Ridge coach Mike Legg scored the original lacrosse-style goal

The Michigan has made it to the NHL decades after he used it in the NCAA playoffs

Greg Moore remembered on the anniversary of his death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Traffic bylaw change gets council OK

Maple Ridge will be like the rest of B.C. in not allowing cycling on sidewalks

Maple Ridge begging bylaw gets OK

Safer streets bylaw targets aggressive panhandling

Spooky Lane goes all out for Halloween

Residents of this popular Pitt Meadows street were expecting 1,000 trick or treaters

UPDATE: Homicide investigators called to Chilliwack for suspicious death

Male found in area south of Chilliwack Friday morning

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Lower Mainland ticket claims Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Single ticket matches seven drawn numbers

Air Quality Bulletin issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Stagnant air and fine particulates prompt warning

B.C. teen, sexually abused by father, wins court appeal to change her last name

B.C. Supreme Court judge says a gap in the law had left the teen in a ‘hopeless situation’

SeaBus services cancelled on first day of Vancouver transit dispute

Strike expected to escalate in coming months if deal not reached

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Most Read