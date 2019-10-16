TransLink Mayors’ voters guide singles out Conservatives on transit funding

The guide outlines the pledges major parties have made on transit funding

The TransLink Mayors’ Council has waded into the last days of the federal election campaign with a voters guide that outlines how the major federal parties will, or won’t, fund major transit projects.

While the guide doesn’t advocate for choosing one party over another, it outlines the parties’ positions on transit funding.

The Conservatives stand out in the document for providing the shortest answers, and for being the only party that has no committment in their platform to a permanent fund for transit.

Andrew Scheer’s party did commit to already-planned infrastructure projects, and their answers to the Mayors’ Council repeatedly note their promise to prioritize “those projects that reduce commute times.”

They also have promised to fund the Massey Tunnel Replacement Project, which would double the lanes at one of the major choke points for commuters heading to and from the South of the Fraser region.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver mayors ask public to lobby for annual $375M transit fund

The Greens, NDP, and Liberals are all on record as supporting some kind of permanent federal committment to transit funding. The Greens are promising $3.4 billion per years starting in 2028, once current transit funding expires. The Liberals are promising $3 billion more per year for cities on top of existing gas tax transfers. The NDP is offering “a permanent, direct, allocation-based funding mechanism for public transit” but has not named a specific dollar amount.

Local Conservative candidates have expressed strong support for the SkyTrain project reaching Langley.

“This is a high priority for our municipal leadership, so it needs to be a high priority for MPs who represent one of the largest metro areas in Canada,” Tamara Jansen, candidate in Cloverdale-Langley City wrote in response to a question from the Langley Advance Times. “As MP I will fight for predictable and stable funding for mass transit, including the SkyTrain expansion.”

The non-partisan Cure Congestion campaign was launched early this year by the Mayors’ Council in a bid to sway the federal parties into committing to ongoing funding.

Federal decisions on funding could impact when, or whether, SkyTrain reaches Langley.

Currently, there is only enough funding in place to extend the SkyTrain line down Fraser Highway to the Fleetwood neighbourhood in Surrey.

Extending the line to Langley City would cost billions more. TransLink has been lobbying for permanent federal funding for that project, as well as for extending a SkyTrain line all the way to UBC, adding five more rapid bus lines, creating a gondola to SFU on Burnaby Mountain, and accelerating the electrification of the bus fleet in Metro Vancouver.

TransLink estimates that one million new residents will arrive in Metro Vancouver in the next 20 years. That could mean 600,000 more vehicles on congested roads, and an overburdened transit system, according to the Mayors’ Council.

Previous story
Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

Just Posted

Bear goes out on a limb for Thanksgiving feast

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

Flames drop two games on weekend

Ridge Meadows hosts Pilots on Friday

Pitt Meadows police review nearing recommendations

Report to council expected as soon as November

First two days of advance voting up 25 per cent

Polls busy including Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Council wants more details on Maple Ridge transport plan

Wants clarification from TransLink on roads, mass transit

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

TransLink Mayors’ voters guide singles out Conservatives on transit funding

The guide outlines the pledges major parties have made on transit funding

Overnight closures on Pattullo Bridge as earthquake warning system installed

Northbound closures are planned from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on certain nights through to Nov. 4

Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

That’s a 29 per cent increase from advance polling in 2015

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Most Read