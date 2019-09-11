VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from Rideau Hall on Wednesday morning after visiting the governor general and asking her to dissolve Parliament to begin the formal federal election campaign.

Voting day is set for Oct. 21.

Watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau address the public after visit to Rideau Hall:

Trudeau’s plan calls for him to fly immediately to B.C. for a rally in the NDP-held riding of Vancouver-Kingsway.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is bound for Trois-Rivieres, Que., and then an evening rally in a Toronto suburb.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is beginning his day in London, Ont., and the Greens’ Elizabeth May is in Victoria.

Haunting Trudeau on the trail will be the SNC-Lavalin scandal, given fresh life this morning after the Globe and Mail reported the RCMP’s investigation into potential obstruction of justice in the matter has been stymied by the shroud of cabinet confidence.

Before jumping on his own campaign plane this morning, a fired-up Andrew Scheer said the story showcases his belief that Trudeau has lost the moral authority to govern.

“Over the next five weeks, I will be explaining the reasons why Justin Trudeau has lost that authority and our alternative plan,” he said in French.

Polls suggest the Liberals and Conservatives are running neck-and-neck, while the NDP and Greens are fighting for third.

At the dissolution of Parliament, the Liberals hold 177 seats, the Conservatives 95, the NDP 39, the Bloc 10 and the Greens 2. There are eight independents — including former Liberal cabinet ministers Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould. The People’s Party of Canada has one seat and former New Democrat Erin Weir sits as a member of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation. Five seats are vacant.

The Canadian Press

