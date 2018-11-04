Acts of Faith: A DNA discovery

Lately, there has been a lot of publicity about the popularity and advancement of DNA testing and usage.

From heartwarming stories of unknown relatives meeting for the first time to the solving of once unsolvable crimes, we are definitely in the age of DNA discoveries.

There is no doubt that people’s lives worldwide are being impacted – positively and negatively – by the results of DNA applications.

In 2017 the genealogy company, Ancestry.com, announced that it had tested more than seven million people and the DNA testing company, 23 and Me, reported more than three million tests performed.

Through all this, we have learned that we are each unique with our own history and DNA, and have become curious about our ancestors and origins. It’s human nature to want to know more about ourselves, where we come from and, in some cases, whom we come from.

DNA testing has become so popular that many people give the testing kits to their loved ones as gifts at Christmas or other special occasions because it is exciting and fun to discover our roots.

Last November, for fun, my husband and I had our DNA analyzed. My results were shocking as they revealed that the man who raised me is not my biological dad.

To confirm the results, I had two more tests done from different companies, but they also revealed the startling truth. I had to face the fact that I am one of those people whose DNA investigation revealed a devastating secret.

However, I can say one year later that despite the confusion and pain I experienced, I am thankful to know the truth and have no regrets in having the testing performed.

Although I feel I have lost some of my identity, I know that the most important part of my identity – as a child of God, created by God – has not changed.

I recognize that although I do not know who my earthly father is, I know full well who my heavenly Father is and agree with David as he declared to the Lord in Psalm 139, verses 13 and 14: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

To me, the DNA discoveries and advancements confirm the wonder of God’s creation and the depth of His love and plan for us.

It’s interesting to note that the Bible brings us even further back than the current wonders of DNA advancements. We see in Jeremiah 1, verses 4 and 5, the Lord said to Jeremiah, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

These words apply to us as well. We have been uniquely and intricately created by a loving God with a unique God-given purpose and plan.

Each of us is special to Him, and as we seek His guidance and daily presence, He will unfold His plan for our lives.

Pat Bryan has created “Forever God’s Child”, a Christian Facebook group for people who have learned through DNA that their parent(s) is not their biological parent.