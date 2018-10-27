Marlowe Evans.

Being Young: Little things that make Halloween special

It’s less than one week away, the big day: Oct. 31st – Halloween.

It’s always been my favourite holiday, mostly because of the wonder that ‘Spooky Season’ always seems to bring as it comes in with the last of October’s chills.

What is more transfixing than seeing your neighbourhood transform into a series of haunted houses and graveyards? What is more fun than donning a cape and shoving gross-tasting glow-in-the-dark fangs into your mouth and watching as your classmates run in terror from a “vampire?” It’s the little things that make Halloween special.

Halloween has always been a big deal in my house. We always go hard-core, from the costumes to the décor; no inch of the house is left un-cobwebbed.

Pumpkin carving is an important part of the ritual. We always carve them the weekend before Halloween. We sit on the floor of the laundry room, the tile floor carefully protected by newspapers and plastic garbage bags. Each pumpkin is carefully washed, dried, then has designs drawn onto it before it is properly gutted and carved.

By the time everyone has finished, there are pumpkin guts and seeds everywhere. It doesn’t matter that the floor was covered in paper and garbage bags, there is pumpkin on the floor. There is pumpkin on my arms and legs, and usually a little bit in my hair. It’s part of the thrill.

These pumpkins always come from the Laity Pumpkin Patch. This year is the first year I haven’t been able to go – it’s a bit of a commute from Fredericton. My family went and picked up a pumpkin on my behalf. I still got to carve one, as my residence, Neill House, hosted a pumpkin night. My pumpkin turned out very spooky– he had a few too many teeth.

Neill House has introduced me to several new Halloween traditions. We have the standard pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating, but we also have PSAC – the Great Pumpkin Sacrifice, a University of New Brunswick event where Harrison House, the residence kitty-corner from mine, throws a giant pumpkin off the roof of the building. Before it hits the ground, it is lit up with fireworks in a colourful Halloween explosion. I can’t wait to see it.

We do a “mindfulness” trick-or-treat: going from door-to-door visiting our proctors and receiving advice on how to cope with midterms (which so conveniently line up with Halloween) and, of course, a piece of candy.

Halloween can be a difficult time for students in both high school and university, as there are many activities going on while testing season is at its peak. For me, Halloween night itself, aWednesday, will probably be taken up with studying. But that doesn’t mean I won’t sneak out and see what Fredericton has to offer in the way of classical trick-or-treating.

Exploring what Fredericton has to offer in the way of Halloween traditions has made my first Spooky Season in New Brunswick much more enjoyable. I can’t wait for a Halloween to arrive. I’ll be sitting out in the quad, like Linus in the Pumpkin Patch, waiting for the Great Pumpkin to arrive. He might not have come for Linus, but he’ll be there for me – 9 o’clock the residents at Harrison will throw the Great Pumpkin off the roof of the building, and Halloween will officially begin.

Marlowe Evans is a student at the University of New Brunswick from Maple Ridge who writes about youth issues.

Previous story
UPDATE: Maple Ridge woman reported missing found

Just Posted

Being Young: Little things that make Halloween special

It’s less than one week away, the big day: Oct. 31st –… Continue reading

Party bus regulations overdue says Maple Ridge mom

Julie Raymond has fought for changes for a decade

MacDuff’s Call: Hearts full, supporting suicide prevention

‘Without proper supports, mental health and addiction can spiral out of control’

UPDATE: Maple Ridge woman reported missing found

Jody Burton had last been seen earlier Friday.

UPDATE: Four-vehicle collision along Abernethy Connector

Traffic slowed between 202 and Laity streets in Maple Ridge.

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Wow! Dodgers top Boston in 18th inning, longest Series game

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday

B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Mike McKinley’s Toad People won an award at the Wildscreen Panda Awards Oct. 19

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court

Monika Schaefer of Jasper, Alta., was in Germany visiting family when she was arrested in January on charges of ‘incitement of the people.’ ’

B.C. woman launches campaign for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat candy

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Residential school ‘monster’ now lives in child-welfare system: senator

Sen. Murray Sinclair said there are more children in Canada’s child-welfare system today than there were at the height of residential schools

Most Read