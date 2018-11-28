Carols and coffee for Christmas in Maple Ridge

The second annual Christmas Carols and Coffee takes place Dec. 9 at St. George’s Church in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

The second annual Christmas Carols and Coffee is coming to St. George’s Church.

The concert is a non-denominational, free event that everyone is welcome to join.

“Last year, we ran it on a Thursday morning as a kind of experiment to see if anyone would come in partnership with the Seniors Network and we had about 120 people,” said St. George’s pastor, David Edgerton.

The Silvertones Choir will be leading the Christmas carols, which will include Christmas favourites and some traditional carols, such as Oh Come All Ye Faithful, Hark the Harold Angels Sing and Joy to the World.

“The idea was, we run a carol evening, which is a more contemporary take from carols with our band. We wanted to do something that was more traditional,” said Edgerton.

The church will be decorated with candles and Christmas decor.

The church holds 250 people.

“But the nature of pews, once we have 100 or so people in there, it feels like its quite full, even though it’s not,” said Edgerton.

There will also be organic coffee from Neville Grounds available along with tea and cookies.

If people need help getting to the venue, then they can call the office at St. George’s and they will find someone to give them a ride.

“It’s a good time of year to be able to build community. And we know that there are many people who are looking for something to do where they can meet their neighbours and get out into the community. Really, that is the heart behind it,” said Edgerton.

“We’re just hoping to create a community space where people can come to and enjoy meeting their neighbours,” he added.

Christmas Carols and Coffee takes place between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 at St. George’s Church, 23500 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

• For more information or to request a ride, call 604-463-9622.