(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) Volunteers pack food for the Meals on Wheels program.

Christmas country concert for Meals on Wheels in Maple Ridge

The 16th annual concert takes place Nov. 24

The 16th Annual Country Christmas Concert for Meals on Wheels is taking place this weekend.

The Concert starts at 1:30 pm and goes until 4 pm.

Meals and Wheels relies on fundraising to support the increasing number of seniors needing meal delivery in the community.

The number of meals the program delivers has increased by 25 per cent over the last year.

So far nobody has ever been turned away or put on a waiting list to access the service.

The concert is put on by Community Services, an accredited, multi-service charity dedicated to providing quality programs and services to residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows since 1971.

It is produced by country music artist Rob Hess who organizes the lineup of entertainers.

There will be a silent auction in the foyer of The ACT that is open to the public with or without concert tickets.

Items include a “smart” electric bike valued at $1,250, a night downtown Vancouver at the Rosedale on Robson, gift cards to local restaurants, a team autographed Whitecaps soccer ball, Vancouver Giants tickets, handmade quilts and décor and a night out at the casino.

The silent auction starts at 11:30 a.m. and closes at around 3 p.m. at the end of the concert intermission.

The Christmas Country Benefit Concert for Meals on Wheels takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge. Tickets are $19.50 each.

• For more information call 604-476-2787 or go to theactmapleridge.org.

