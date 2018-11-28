Curtis Butterworth, journeyman electrician with Boileau Electric hangs Christmas decorations along Lougheed Highway at 223 Street Wednesday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Christmas decor up ahead of schedule in Maple Ridge

No lights will be up where construction is taking place along Lougheed Highway

Crews were out at the crack of dawn Wednesday morning putting up the Christmas decorations throughout downtown Maple Ridge, just in time for the Santa Claus parade taking place this Saturday.

Two workers from Boileau Electric and around four or five from the city started the day at 7:30 a.m. at 224 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

After finishing 224 Street the group, as per tradition, went for breakfast together before completing Lougheed Highway.

This year there will be no decorations along Lougheed Highway where the construction is taking place. The temporary poles along that section don’t have the brackets to mount the bells.

Instead, Lougheed Highway will be decorated between 222 Street and 224 Street. Then there will be no decorations from 224 Street to 226 Street and then decorated again from 226 Street to 228 Street.

In addition to the traditional Christmas bells that have been put up around the city since 1966, Boileau will also be hanging snowfalls on trees and decorating the bandstand, the horse clock and the big tree in the Memorial Peace Park loop.

The bandstand will be decorated with colourful lights all around the trim and up the seams. The horse clock will be outlined with coloured lights, while the big tree at the southeast corner of Memorial Peace Park will also be decorated.

There will also be three shooting stars put up along Dewdney Trunk Road between 222nd and 224th streets.

They will have new lights in them so they will be brighter this year.

The deadline to put the decorations up was Dec. 1, the day of Christmas in the Park and the Santa Claus parade.

However crews expected to be finished by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Previous story
Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old
Next story
Building a dementia-friendly Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Building a dementia-friendly Maple Ridge

Two walkability studies were conducted to examine whether the community is dementia-friendly

Christmas decor up ahead of schedule in Maple Ridge

No lights will be up where construction is taking place along Lougheed Highway

UPDATE: Worker survives being hit by dump truck

WorksafeBC investigating ‘workplace accident’ in Maple Ridge

Carols and coffee for Christmas in Maple Ridge

Free event is open to all

Maple Ridge wins big at 2nd annual Women Influencers Awards

Five winners from Maple Ridge

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

B.C. ferry workers’ union fights for right to strike

Union in Vancouver Nov. 27-28 for B.C. Supreme Court hearing

Koi rescued at Vancouver Chinese garden; otter not seen for days

Otter hasn’t been seen since Saturday after eating a total of 11 koi

Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Necropsy results show the calf may have died from maternal separation or other factors

Humpback found dead near BC Ferries terminal killed by ship strike, DFO says

The whale was found floating by the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Nov. 16

First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Ad messages focused on harm reduction for youth and women who are breastfeeding or pregnant

Two teen boys assaulted on SkyTrain

The two boys, 14 and 16 years old, were allegedly assaulted on Oct. 4

Police recovering body from water near Tsawwassen First Nation

DPD, Vancouver police marine units and the coroner are all on scene

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Most Read