Christmas poetry reading and book sale at the ACT

A special night of Christmas poetry readings by the Holy Wow Poets

The Holy Wow Poets will be holding a Christmas book sale and poetry reading on Dec. 4. (Contributed)

The Holy Wow Poets will be holding a Christmas book sale and poetry reading.

Local poets that will be taking part in the event include Herb W. Bryce, Lozan Yamolky, Helene Levasseur, Barry Plamondon, Dudley Christian and C.J. Jackman Zigante.

The Holy Wow Anthology 2018 with a collection of poems from 13 of the club’s authors will also be available.

“We want to try to get more out in the community and the community more involved with the poets,” said Phil Ransom, with the poetry club.

There will even be a special reading of Twas The Night Before Christmas, a poem first published anonymously in 1823, but later attributed to author Clement Clarke Moore.

And poets Gary Redmond and Jackie Medaris will be performing a reading of a poem titled I Love Christmas, I Hate Christmas.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge.

Ransom Entertainment is also presenting the third annual Christmas Entertainment Series.

Barry Wilson will be performing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1. Corey Primus will be performing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, while and Lisa Rae Simons will be performing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.

All proceeds will go to support the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The event is sponsored by Save-On Foods, Valley Fair Mall and the Haney Farmers Market.

The concerts take place in the parking lot of Valley Fair Mall at 22709 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge.