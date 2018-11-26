Donations wanted for at-risk seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Seniors Helping Santa Committee collecting items for seniors at risk at London Drugs in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

The Seniors Helping Santa Committee needs your help to help seniors at-risk in the community.

The committee’s goal is to provide 100 gift bags to seniors in need across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

A Christmas tree located at London Drugs contains tags with a wish list from the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

Simply purchase or bring in new, unwrapped items from a tag on the tree and leave them at the customer service desk at the store along with the tag.

Items needed include a can opener, socks, a sewing kit, vegetable peeler, toothbrush and toothpaste and wet wipes.

Monetary donations are also being collected at either of the Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows Seniors Centres.

The Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre is located at 12150 224 St. and the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre is located at 19065 119B Ave.

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 10.

London Drugs is located at 22709 Lougheed Hwy.

For more information contact Bev at 604-380-0516