(Contributed) Celia Rice-Jones, A Small Murder of Crows.

Ensemble 2018 coming to the ACT in Maple Ridge

Exhibiton and sale promises something for everyone

A diverse, eclectic, inclusive and affordable exhibition is coming the ACT Art Gallery.

The ninth annual Ensemble 2018 exhibition and sale promises a treasure trove of art for every local or regional collector or art enthusiast.

This exhibition is appealing because each artist is given the space to create a distinctive collection of their work that gives the viewer a sense of the range in the grouping in addition to the different choices the artist made creating each original work. The artwork is small, meaning more affordable.

And the theme, medium and style are wide open.

The opening reception for Ensemble 2018 takes place Nov. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is free for the public.

The exhibition runs from Nov. 3 to Dec. 20 at the ACT Art Gallery, 11944 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge.

Regular gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. plus select evenings.

The ACT Art Gallery is located inside the ACT Art Centre and is operated by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council. Its mission is to broaden and enrich the public’s appreciation and understanding of visual culture by presenting a stimulating display of artwork by local, regional and national artists and artisans.

• For more information go to theactmapleridge.org.

