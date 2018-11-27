Firefighters get behind Movember

(Gabrielle Louise Photography) Even the fire trucks were sporting moustaches as the Pitt Meadows Firefighters Association did their annual Movember fundraiser, raising $8,650 that will go to the Movember Foundation, which targets prostate and testicular cancer, as well as other men’s health issues.

The truck-sized moustaches gave their grills a masculine touch.

The firemen raised $8,650 that will go to the Movember Foundation. which targets prostate and testicular cancer, as well as mental health and suicide prevention.

Over the past 15 years, the Movember Foundation has funded more than 1,200 men’s health projects around the world, and the goal is to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25 per cent by the year 2030.