(Gabrielle Louise Photography) Even the fire trucks were sporting moustaches as the Pitt Meadows Firefighters Association did their annual Movember fundraiser, raising $8,650 that will go to the Movember Foundation, which targets prostate and testicular cancer, as well as other men’s health issues.

Firefighters get behind Movember

Pitt Meadows firefighters raise close to $9,000

Even the fire trucks were sporting moustaches as the Pitt Meadows Fire Rescue Members Association did its annual Movember fundraiser.

The truck-sized moustaches gave their grills a masculine touch.

The firemen raised $8,650 that will go to the Movember Foundation. which targets prostate and testicular cancer, as well as mental health and suicide prevention.

Over the past 15 years, the Movember Foundation has funded more than 1,200 men’s health projects around the world, and the goal is to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25 per cent by the year 2030.

Previous story
Donations wanted for at-risk seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Housing help for B.C. native groups

Katzie First Nation will build 39 new homes on reserve

Ten-per-cent more people getting on train at Port Haney

Maple Ridge part of increase in transit use

OUTLOOK: North Lougheed ‘an important growth opportunity’ for Pitt Meadows

Mayor Dingwall wants to eliminate indefinite deferral

Letter: ‘Fall Piano Concert made me smile’

‘I understand how much time, commitment and work is involved.’

Sunnier skies ahead for Lower Mainland as rainfall abates

But another 40 mm of rain is expected throughout Tuesday

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Twelve people reported injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

Surrey man arrested after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her apartment by a relative

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Most Read