Go green this Halloween and return your candy wrappers in Maple Ridge

Candy, chip and chocolate bar wrappers can be returned for recycling

Recycle all your Halloween candy wrappers this year at the Maple Ridge Recycling Depot. (Contributed)

Go green this Halloween and save all your candy wrappers.

They can now be recycled at the Ridge Meadows Recycling Depot in Albion.

Wrappers from candy, chips and chocolate bars can be returned part of Recycle B.C.’s Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program.

Recycle B.C. introduced the program on June 1.

Other flexible plastic packaging is of the fastest growing packaging types on the market and the collection is part of a research and development project to determine how to best recycle the material.

Included in this category are any types of film and flexible plastics such as multiple layers of different types of plastic, stand-up and zipper-lock pouches, crinkly wrappers and bags for coffee, chip bags, even cellophane, flexible packaging with a seal like used for fresh pasta or pre-packaged deli meats, non-food protective wraps or plastic envelopes and net bags for onions, avocados and lemons.

Material that is not able to be recycled at this time will be recovered and produced into engineered fuel.

Halloween plastic candy wrappers can be returned at participating Recycle B.C. depots or London Drugs.

• For more information, go to RecycleBC.ca/FlexiblePackaging.