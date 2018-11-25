Good Reads: Help for the holidays at library

Something for all to make the season more fun and relaxing.

Christmas is coming and the Maple Ridge Public library is here for you during this busy, festive time.

Whether it is shopping, decorating, cooking, relaxing, or getting into the mood, the library has something to offer and help you make the season more fun and relaxing (and less expensive).

You can use our accessible online version of Consumer Reports Magazine to do your research before you spend oodles on presents for family and friends.

If you end up with a new tablet, e-reader or smartphone as a gift, you can save yourself tons of money by loading it with free e-books, audiobooks, and magazines.

Rather than buying seasonal magazines about cooking and decorating, come and check out our huge selection of Christmas magazines and take some home to inspire your crafting and cooking.

Do you have book lovers on your gift list, but aren’t sure what to get them? Visit the library and talk to our library staff – we can help narrow down the choices.

Alternatively, try our online Reader’s Advisory service accessible from our website. My Reading Adviser offers personalized recommendations – online and delivered straight to your email inbox. Just answer a few questions to tell us what you like to read.

A trained FVRL staff member will respond with some great book options chosen just for you. We can also help you with movies, TV shows, music and more. We have something for every age, taste and interest.

For kids, we have storytimes going into December. Storytimes run on Dec. 4, 6, and 8 at 10:15 a.m.

We have a Babytime on Dec. 3 at 10:15 a.m. and a Pajama storytime on Dec. 5 at 6:45 p.m. All these free programs will have a festive theme.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, we will also have a holiday craft and a chance for you to try our green screen to take snowy day pictures.

For adults, we have our annual Evening Christmas program on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Join the Silvertones and other special guests for our traditional evening of community Christmas stories, songs and celebration. Refreshments will be served.

Finally, when you get tired of the mall or the kitchen, stop by the library to unwind in our lovely and calm space. Enjoy a coffee and read a magazine or pick out some movies to take home to watch with the family and books to read throughout the holidays.

The library is open for most of the season, closed only on Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1 and closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Jan. 31.

To learn more about Maple Ridge Public Library programs and services, come by, call us at 604-467-7417 or check out our website at www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Jessica Armstrong is a

librarian at Maple Ridge

Public Library.

