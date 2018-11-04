Good Reads: Teens @ Maple Ridge library

Programs for November.

There are many reasons for teens to come to Maple Ridge Public Library, including programs just for teens and space for you and your friends to study, hang out and chill.

An exciting teen program is coming up on Nov. 9, the launch of Inanimate Alice.

Inanimate Alice is an interactive digital novel told in episodes. It combines text with dynamic imagery, sound and gaming elements. We invite you to explore Alice’s most recent episode, Perpetual Nomads, a high-definition virtual reality experience. Immerse yourself in Alice’s world. Call or visit the library to register your group (maximum of six participants). Don’t have a group? No problem. Just let us know and we’ll find you a place. There are three sessions scheduled for 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

In addition to these programs, we have a Teen Advisory Group. TAG consists of committed high school students who volunteer their time and energy supporting programs at Maple Ridge Public Library.

TAG began in October 2002 with just a few enthusiastic teens and has grown over the years. We currently have over 100 registered students. Volunteer hours qualify as part of a student’s graduation portfolio requirement.

Some students who join the TAG participate in a Reading Buddy program for children in grades 1-3. Students must attend an orientation and training session before becoming a Reading Buddy. Reading Buddies meet with their partner once a week for eight weeks on Monday afternoons in one of three sessions (fall, winter and spring). Each meeting lasts 45 minutes. This program is popular with parents and we are always in need of new teen volunteers.

TAG members also help plan library workshops, programs and events. Each September, at the first monthly TAG meeting, students decide what programs they would like to volunteer for and help organize. Examples of past programs include a Poetry Café, an Origami workshop, decorating the library atrium, teen book clubs, chess club, and hosting the volunteer job fair.

We welcome new ideas that you think library users would be interested in. Come meet new friends, eat pizza, and help us make the library a more interesting space for teens. For further information and an application form, please contact the information desk.

To learn about Maple Ridge Public Library programs and services, come by, call us at 604-467-7417 or check out our website at www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Jessica Armstrong is a librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.

