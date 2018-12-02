Here comes the Santa Train

Dec. 8 and 15. from Mission to Waterfront Station.

(THE NEWS/files) Tanya Sawchuk and her daughter Mackenzie hand out candy canes at the West Coast Express Santa Train.

Holiday shoppers can kick off the season aboard the West Coast Express Santa Train.

In exchange for a new, unwrapped toy donation, worth about the same as a WCE pass, you will get a free return ticket to Waterfront Station, downtown Vancouver and back.

This year the train comes to town Dec. 8 and 15.

The train will depart from Mission at 10 a.m. and arrive at Port Haney at 10:19 a.m., Maple Meadows at 10:25 a.m., Pitt Meadows at 10:29 a.m., Port Coquitlam at 10:39 a.m., Coquitlam at 10:45 a.m., Port Moody at 10:50 a.m. and arrive at Waterfront at 11:15 a.m.

There will be enough time to wander downtown, see attractions like the Robson Square outdoor ice rink, or visit the Vancouver Christmas Market at Jack Poole Plaza.

At 2:45 p.m. Waterfront Station will turn into the North Pole Station with activities for children and a chance to get a photograph taken with Santa Clause.

Dairyland will also provide eggnog that you can drink while waiting for the trip home.

The train will depart Waterfront station at 4 p.m. and arrive at Port Moody at 4:24 p.m., Coquitlam at 4:29 p.m., Port Coquitlam at 4:34 p.m., Pitt Meadows at 4:44 p.m., Maple Meadows at 4:48 p.m., Port Haney at 4:54 p.m. and finally Mission at 5:15 p.m.

Toy donations will go to the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Around 700 families are supported by the West Coast Express toy drive each year.