(Contributed)

Hundreds of thousands raised at Ridge Meadows Hospital Gala

Theme was Paris and Pearls for sold out event

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised at the 30th anniversary Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Gala that took place recently.

The theme this year was Paris and Pearls and guests at the popular event raised more than $240,000 for the foundation, including the live auction that raised $27,825.

Foundation board chair Ron Antalek emceed the event that sold out with 300 guests.

Sophia Hassanali was chair of the event this year and worked with 18 more on the gala planning committee to make the event a success.

Hammond Jewellers continued their long-standing tradition of supporting the gala as the jewellery raffle sponsor, donating two stunning prizes this year.

H&I Roofing, owned by the Rai family, made a $15,000 contribution toward a Securview DX Mammography Workstation for the Medical Imaging Department at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

“The amazing community support in the room that evening gave me goosebumps, it was a wonderful feeling,” said Michelle Boileau, development officer with the hospital foundation, who is looking forward to next years event.

“It will be hard to top this one, but we are looking forward to the challenge,” she said.

• If you would like to be involved in the 2019 Gala, please contact Michelle Boileau at 604-463-1801 or michelle.boileau@fraserhealth.ca for sponsorship opportunities.

 

