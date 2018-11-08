Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place in both communities

(THE NEWS/files) Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Remembrance Day ceremonies are held every year on Nov. 11 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The Royal Canadian Legion aims to promote unity and further the spirit of comradeship and mutual help among all who have served and to pass on the traditions for which they stand to their families and descendants.

The mandate of the Legion is to perpetuate the memory and the deeds of the fallen by promoting and caring for memorials to the valour and sacrifice of veterans and ex-service members while providing suitable burial and maintaining an annual memorial day.

The Legion ensures the preservation of the records and memories in perpetuity.

Remembrance Day will be observed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

In Maple Ridge, the ceremony takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Peace Park, at 11900 224 St., in the downtown core.

In Pitt Meadows, the ceremony takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Spirit Square, 12007 Harris Rd, with the procession beginning at 10:45 a.m. and a reception at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre following the observance.

Both ceremonies will include a flyover by the Fraser Blues Flying Team.