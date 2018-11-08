(THE NEWS/files) Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place in both communities

Remembrance Day ceremonies are held every year on Nov. 11 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The Royal Canadian Legion aims to promote unity and further the spirit of comradeship and mutual help among all who have served and to pass on the traditions for which they stand to their families and descendants.

The mandate of the Legion is to perpetuate the memory and the deeds of the fallen by promoting and caring for memorials to the valour and sacrifice of veterans and ex-service members while providing suitable burial and maintaining an annual memorial day.

The Legion ensures the preservation of the records and memories in perpetuity.

Remembrance Day will be observed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

In Maple Ridge, the ceremony takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Peace Park, at 11900 224 St., in the downtown core.

In Pitt Meadows, the ceremony takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Spirit Square, 12007 Harris Rd, with the procession beginning at 10:45 a.m. and a reception at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre following the observance.

Both ceremonies will include a flyover by the Fraser Blues Flying Team.

Previous story
Remembering Northern B.C.’s Flying Tigers

Just Posted

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place in both communities

Maple Ridge looking into freak Friday flood

Basements, garages flooded after what seemed like a normal rain

Once a child in a refugee camp, now a promoted of Operation Christmas Child

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society worker tells what Samaritan’s Purse shoe boxes meant to her

Update: Left lane of Golden Ears Bridge now clear

Incident happened about 6:40 a.m.

Border jumped alleged to have stolen two vehicles and crashed both

U.S. man arrested after accident in Maple Ridge

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for 1st time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017

Remembering Northern B.C.’s Flying Tigers

The legend of World War Two pilots Albert and Cedric Mah, as told by their daugthers

Three former ICBC executives earned more than $1 million in 2017-18

Mark Blucher, former president and chief executive officer, received a total of $320,260.

Tony Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity

Former Conservative MP says he contacted Ontario police last summer.

Abbotsford maternity nurse identified as victim of fatal crash in Surrey

Sarah Dhillon, 50, died at scene Sunday; man, 25, has been charged

McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Terri-Lynne McClintic pleaded guilty to the 2009 abduction, rape and murder of Tori Stafford, an eight-year-old girl from Woodstock, Ont.

Ticket purchased in Kelowna $1 million winner

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket number

B.C. church bell to toll again in memory of First World War

Public invited to help ring the bell 100 times to mark 100 years since the armistice was signed

Most Read