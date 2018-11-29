Jiwhan Jin works on his black and white ink drawings. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge art studio holds unique show for Christmas

Vicuña Art Studio Winter Show runs Dec. 1 and 2

Colourful paintings, detailed illustrations and imaginative pottery pieces are some of the works that will be for sale at the annual Vicuña Art Studio Winter Show.

There will be 45 artists displaying their artwork at the Winter Show including Jiwhan Jin and Alison Heard.

Jin loves doing black and white ink drawings, comic-style of everyday life in the community.

”Sometimes it’s very contemporary as far as what he sees as he is going out in the community. He might do a whole bus station or he might do a whole, huge illustration of the mall,” said Ilse Phillips, director of Vicuña Art Studio.

Heard is primarily an acrylic painter but enjoys trying different mediums including pastels and water colour and is always finding new ways to learn with new skills and techniques.

She is very particular and spends quite a bit of time with her paintings.

Each artist is allowed two pieces in the show and there will be up to 80 pieces showing.

Heard will have a painting of swans and an owl in a tree in the show called Owl and Swans.

Jin’s big piece is called At The Mall.

Vicuña Art Studio opened its doors in 2008 to give artists with developmental disabilities an opportunity to pursue their artistic ambitions beyond a casual arts and craft or recreational experience.

Every student at the studio has access to professional instruction, quality canvas, paint, brushes, clay and tools and are supported to exhibit and sell their works at gallery events and with local retailers.

Vicuña Art Studio is owned and operated by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living and is supported by funding from the provincial government and donations from its many patrons and supporting members.

Door prizes at the show will include art cards, winter Christmas cards, a couple of prints and a poinsettia.

There will be gourmet hot chocolate and Christmas cookies available.

The Vicuña Art Studio Winter Show takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 at the Kingston Gallery, 1-11491 Kingston Street in Maple Ridge in the industrial park.

• For more information go to www.vicunaArtstudio.com.

 

Jiwhan Jin with a black and white, comic-style ink drawing. (Contributed)

Previous story
Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Just Posted

Alouette Home Start legacy lives on with endowment grant for Maple Ridge Community Foundation

$80,000 endowment grant for youth at risk of homelessness

Maple Ridge women’s prison staffing manager honoured

Gemmill receives exemplary service medal for work at ACCW

Maple Ridge art studio holds unique show for Christmas

Vicuña Art Studio Winter Show runs Dec. 1 and 2

Letter: ‘ICBC’s monopoly comes at a cost’

Eliminate it to ensure best insurance prices.

Heat record broken in Pitt Meadows

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Animal remains found illegally dumped in B.C.

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

Here’s a first look at Canada’s wastewater tests for marijuana use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

VIDEO: Giants earn fourth straight win mid-week in Kelowna

Langley-based G-Men earned a 2-1 victory over the Rockets in an away game Wednesday night.

Most Read