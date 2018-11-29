Maple Ridge art studio holds unique show for Christmas

Jiwhan Jin works on his black and white ink drawings. (Contributed)

Colourful paintings, detailed illustrations and imaginative pottery pieces are some of the works that will be for sale at the annual Vicuña Art Studio Winter Show.

There will be 45 artists displaying their artwork at the Winter Show including Jiwhan Jin and Alison Heard.

Jin loves doing black and white ink drawings, comic-style of everyday life in the community.

”Sometimes it’s very contemporary as far as what he sees as he is going out in the community. He might do a whole bus station or he might do a whole, huge illustration of the mall,” said Ilse Phillips, director of Vicuña Art Studio.

Heard is primarily an acrylic painter but enjoys trying different mediums including pastels and water colour and is always finding new ways to learn with new skills and techniques.

She is very particular and spends quite a bit of time with her paintings.

Each artist is allowed two pieces in the show and there will be up to 80 pieces showing.

Heard will have a painting of swans and an owl in a tree in the show called Owl and Swans.

Jin’s big piece is called At The Mall.

Vicuña Art Studio opened its doors in 2008 to give artists with developmental disabilities an opportunity to pursue their artistic ambitions beyond a casual arts and craft or recreational experience.

Every student at the studio has access to professional instruction, quality canvas, paint, brushes, clay and tools and are supported to exhibit and sell their works at gallery events and with local retailers.

Vicuña Art Studio is owned and operated by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living and is supported by funding from the provincial government and donations from its many patrons and supporting members.

Door prizes at the show will include art cards, winter Christmas cards, a couple of prints and a poinsettia.

There will be gourmet hot chocolate and Christmas cookies available.

The Vicuña Art Studio Winter Show takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 at the Kingston Gallery, 1-11491 Kingston Street in Maple Ridge in the industrial park.

• For more information go to www.vicunaArtstudio.com.