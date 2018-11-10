Maple Ridge care home celebrates veteran on Nov. 11

Lt.-Col. John Bossons joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in January 1960.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, a local care home will honour a resident veteran.

Through “We Remember our Veterans,” the Maple Ridge Seniors Village will celebrate resident Lt.-Col. John Bossons.

He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in January 1960.

Following commissioning and awarding of Air Navigator wings in May 1961, he completed maritime conversion flying training and then joined 404 Maritime Patrol Squadron at Greenwood, N.S. in December 1961.

From 1965 to 1970, he held flight training and test and evaluation staff positions at Greenwood, N.S. and Summerside, P.E.I.

He retired in December 1995, and from 2003 to 2006 was an honourary colonel.

