Dena Sorley, volunteer director for Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows, is thanked for her dedication to the program over 10 years during last year’s launch. (THE NEWS/files)

Operation Red Nose ready for 11th year in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

The new host organization this year is Kidsport Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows.

Operation Red Nose kicks off another its 11th holiday season in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with an event on Friday, Nov. 30.

Headquarters will again be Maple Ridge Towing’s office, 23283 McKay Avenue. The new host organization this year is Kidsport Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, KidSport Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, which provides financial sponsorship for local children who want to play sport but who cannot afford to join.

“We are excited to form this new partnership with Operation Red Nose,” said Gary Manson, chair of KidSport Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows.

Operating each year from the end of November until the end of December, Operation Red Nose provides safe rides home to motorists who don’t feel fit to drive for whatever reason in their own vehicles.

Having become recognized as a community holiday tradition, Operation Red Nose is entering its 11th year in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows having provided nearly 4,000 safe rides home.

Several businesses and organizations have already signed on for the 2018 Operation Red Nose program including Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Ridge Meadows RCMP, ICBC, Raincoast Business Advisors, and Sure Print and Copy Maple Ridge.

KidSport has been operating in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows since 2009 and has provided funding for over 1,000 children. It believes that no child should be left on the sidelines and all should be given the opportunity to experience the positive benefits of organized sports.

Operation Red Nose’s mission is to make roads safer during its seasonal Operation Red Nose program and beyond by providing safe rides home through their network of volunteer drivers.

ORN nights of service this year are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and 31.

The premise: Call ORN with your location, and they pick you up and drive your car home for you.

Donations are encouraged, but not mandatory.

Every year an average of 66 people are killed in crashes involving impaired driving in British Columbia.

Despite years messaging from groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and local law enforcement, impaired driving is still in the top three for vehicle fatalities in B.C.

ORN volunteers do their part to keep that number static.

Money raised will go to KidSport Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows to support its work of providing financial assistance to families in the community wanting to register their children in organized sports activities.

• To volunteer, downloaded the application: http://www.kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/maple-ridge-pitt-meadows/get-involved/volunteer/.

To donate to Operation Red Nose, contact Nicky Tu at 604-767-5913 or ridgemeadows@operationrednose.com.

Contact Dena Parke at 604-834-4554 for more information.

