A one-day, Pop-Up Shoe Bank will be taking place in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Pop-Up Shoe Bank coming to Maple Ridge

The one day event will provide free shoes to those in need

For people living in poverty, having adequate footwear, especially for the winter months, can be a challenge.

So, for the first time, a one-day, Pop-Up Shoe Bank will be happening downtown Maple Ridge, providing free shoes for those in need.

The event, one of several taking place across the province, is being spearheaded locally by Kim Dumore and Jill Constable.

Shoe Bank Canada collects shoes from individuals and footwear companies to distribute them to people in need across the country.

The organization now has permanent drop-off locations in cities across B.C. and Ontario.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at 11979 – 224 St., the space where the Ridge Meadows Overdose Community Action Team will be displaying Humans of Maple Ridge, a photography project where the homeless in the community document how stigma has affected them in their community.

“The pairing and timing with the opening of the Humans of Maple Ridge pop-up space was perfect,” said Dumore, newly elected school board trustee and action team coordinator.

“We have a great central location on 224th and the Shoe Bank Canada initiative aligns with our … community compassion campaign,” she said.

Organizers have already collected around 300 pairs of shoes and will be handing out one pair per family member while supplies last.

• For more information or to donate gently used shoes or boots for the event, call 604-812-1335 or email dumores@outlook.com.

Previous story
‘Scrap-metal sweetie’ makes Langley firemen calendar centrefold

Just Posted

Maple Ridge tent city starts gofundme for its second winter

Gofundme page started for heaters, ducting.

AGM coming for Pitt Meadows Community Foundation

Foundation has been active, says president Terry Becker

Ridge RCMP officer chases down theft suspect

Allegedly caught in the act of theft from a vehicle

Ridge Meadows RCMP issue fines, seize pot, under new Cannabis Act

Unlawful supply of cannabis offence for over 30 grams

Maple Ridge’s modular homes nice, but not for her

Resident looking to escape drug culture

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by train in Maple Ridge

Emergency responders on tracks along River Road

Tubing, skating, light display part of new winter festival in Vancouver

Set to open Nov. 23, the six-week festival will take over Vancouver’s Concord Pacific Centre

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Regulatory confusion over ‘toxic’ stink near Abbotsford school

Officials sniffing out which regulators responsible for enforcing compliance at neighbouring property

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Most Read