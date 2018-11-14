Pop-Up Shoe Bank coming to Maple Ridge

The one day event will provide free shoes to those in need

For people living in poverty, having adequate footwear, especially for the winter months, can be a challenge.

So, for the first time, a one-day, Pop-Up Shoe Bank will be happening downtown Maple Ridge, providing free shoes for those in need.

The event, one of several taking place across the province, is being spearheaded locally by Kim Dumore and Jill Constable.

Shoe Bank Canada collects shoes from individuals and footwear companies to distribute them to people in need across the country.

The organization now has permanent drop-off locations in cities across B.C. and Ontario.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at 11979 – 224 St., the space where the Ridge Meadows Overdose Community Action Team will be displaying Humans of Maple Ridge, a photography project where the homeless in the community document how stigma has affected them in their community.

“The pairing and timing with the opening of the Humans of Maple Ridge pop-up space was perfect,” said Dumore, newly elected school board trustee and action team coordinator.

“We have a great central location on 224th and the Shoe Bank Canada initiative aligns with our … community compassion campaign,” she said.

Organizers have already collected around 300 pairs of shoes and will be handing out one pair per family member while supplies last.

• For more information or to donate gently used shoes or boots for the event, call 604-812-1335 or email dumores@outlook.com.