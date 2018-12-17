Ridge performers act in The Odd Couple production

Sara Zaitsoff plays the role of Sylvie, and Angela Bell stars as Olive Madison.

Two local performers are bringing their talent to stage at Coquitlam’s Evergreen Cultural Centre in the new year.

Sara Zaitsoff plays the role of Sylvie, and Angela Bell stars in the lead role as Olive Madison in Stage 43’s production of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version) – a show about two friends with very different personalities who become roommates.

Lead roles Olive Madison and Florence Unger clash personalities as one holds an easy-going outlook on life, and the other possesses highly-strung neurotic tendencies.

Despite their clashing personalities, Olive organizes a double-date with the Costazuela brothers, and during the date is when Olive and Florence’s differences come to a head.

Clair Pinkett, president of Stage 43 and show producer, said the production is “full of energy,” and is a “family-friendly comedy.”

“The rehearsal process is lots the fun. The director has lots of comic insight so he’s able to make the best of the script and those fun parts.”

Pinkett explained the theatre company chose the play because it had more female lead roles to “give the women in the club the chance to strut their stuff.”

The Odd Couple will be performed at the Evergreen Cultural Centre located at 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam.

Parking is free and the theatre is adjacent to the Lafarge Park-Douglas SkyTrain station.

The show runs from Jan. 10 to 19 at various times.

• For more information, ticket sales, and showtimes, visit www.stage43.org/tickets or call the Evergreen Cultural Centre box office at 604-927-6555.Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the Soroptimist International of the Tri-Cities.