Maple Ridge Orthodontics had the best decorated scarecrows. (Contributed)

Scarecrows-a-Plenty a smashing success

Hospice thrift store in Maple Ridge collected the most donations

The 2018 Scarecrows-A-Plenty fall promotion was a tremendous success, with 35 businesses in downtown Maple Ridge collected approximately 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food and $403.45 in cash donations for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

In total, 200 customers cast ballots for their favourite scarecrows.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association handed out basic scarecrows for businesses to decorate. Customers were asked to vote for their favourite by bringing in a non-perishable food or cash donation to the business of their choice, and cast a ballot.

To support the food donations, the DMRBIA again hosted The Downtown Maple Ridge Trick and Treasure event. Parents and kids enjoyed costume parade, photobooth, pumpkin-painting, lantern-making and a treasure hunt throughout downtown Maple Ridge.

Of the 35 local businesses that decorated scarecrows, the hospice thrift store in Maple Ridge collected the most donations (1,047 pounds).

Maple Ridge Orthodontics had the best decorated scarecrows as per the number of votes received.

