Ghouls and goblins of all ages turned out to watch the fireworks and enjoy the festivities for Celebrate the Night in Memorial Peace Park Sunday evening. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Spectacular fireworks cap off Celebrate the Night

Hundreds turn out for the annual event despite the rain

Rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the ghouls and goblins who turned out for Celebrate the Night on Sunday.

Hundreds of people took in the festival that included a costume competition and parade.

Other activities included pumpkin bowling, face painting, lantern making, a light labyrinth and South Asian folk, classical and Bollywood fusion dance performances.

It was all capped off with a spectacular fireworks display.

 

