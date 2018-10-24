Events take place on Oct. 28 and 31. (Pitt Meadows Museum photo)

Spooktacular Halloween Week at Pitt Meadows Museum

Museum After Dark includes scavenger hunt.

The Pitt Meadows Museum presents its annual Spooktacular Museum After Dark program.

The main event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 28, 1-7 p.m. at the General Store and Hoffmann and Son locations on Harris Road.

Museum After Dark will include a Halloween scavenger hunt that is full of odd and creepy items.

“We will also of our perennial favourite eyeball and shrinkie crafts and the haunted forge will be up and running,” says museum staff.

Not into crafts and scavenger hunts, then take a ghost tour of the building and find out what rooms are most haunted.

New this year is a photo booth filled with all sorts of odd and interesting curios – come in costume and capture your visit in this booth.

If you can’t make it on Sunday, the program also runs on Oct. 31st, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Come in costume on either of the days and receive a treat – if your dare.”

Admission is by donation and children and adults of all ages are welcome. Children under six may only want to partake of the crafts.

“Happy Halloween, everyone.”

