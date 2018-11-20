(THE NEWS/files) Gloria Currie Stanley, left, and Kelly Geraghty, jurying the work for the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild’s 36th annual show and sale.

Weavers and spinners to kick off holiday shopping

The Whonnock Weavers and Spinners’ 38th annual exhibit and sale takes place Nov. 25

To kick off the holiday shopping season, the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild will be holding their 38th annual exhibit and sale this weekend.

The entire show is juried and voted on by members of the guild.

“So it’s all super-high quality beautiful works of art,” said guild member and knitter Carlie Perrins who will have felted gloves, felted and hand-spun knitted hats and Christmas ornaments in the show.

Guest artists will include: potters; Jake Stelpstra, Angela Slumerselt and Donna Walsh; wood turners; Bryn Jones, Claudia Hayward and Gary Kelly; an Aboriginal silver jeweler Roxane McCallum; blacksmith Rusty Laidlaw; scrimshaw artist Wes Nicholls and soapstone carver Mike Stewart.

In addition to the guests there will be woven, knitted, spun fibre and unspun fibre.

A number of the members also submit what is called non-guild-standard items, including things like leather buttons, hair berets, hand-bound notebooks and cards.

The stage display is going to be a re-imagining of the guild’s work that was on display at the ACT Art Gallery in the Out of the Woods exhibition. None of these pieces will be for sale.

The Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild was formed in 1974 and has a long tradition of encouraging a renewed interest in the age-old crafts of weaving and spinning.

In addition to weaving and spinning, the 30-member Guild welcomes felters, knitters, basket makers, dyers, and anyone interested in these arts. They meet on the second and fourth Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. from September until June.

The 38th annual Exhibit and Sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Whonnock Lake Centre, 27871 113 Avenue in Maple Ridge.

Both parking and the event are free.

There will be coffee, tea and cookies.

Three raffle baskets will be up for grabs that will include at least three guild-made items in each. •

For more information go to wwsg.ca.

Jason Aldean, Old Dominion to headline Merritt's Rockin' River concerts next summer

