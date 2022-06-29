(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

2 dead after crash on Highway 5 south of Blue River

The highway is now open to alternating traffic

Two people are dead after a vehicle they were travelling in crashed into the load of a semi-trailer Wednesday, about 10 kilometres south of Blue River.

Sgt. Grant Simpson of the Clearwater RCMP detachment confirmed to the Clearwater Times that a vehicle travelling northbound crossed into the oncoming lane. A semi-trailer carrying a wide load of heavy equipment honked its horn in an attempt to warn the driver.

Simpson said the driver did not correct their path and unfortunately collided with the semi-trailer’s load.

The two occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway had been closed for several hours, but is now open to alternating traffic.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Mountie facing charges in alleged attempt to use position to pick up women
Next story
Victoria dog owner warns others of water intoxication after dog’s death

Just Posted

Roberto Garelli recently captured a picture of this Canada goose gliding across the water at the Fraser River waterfront in Kanaka Creek Regional Park, the trees, clouds, and the bird reflecting in the near still waters. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Reflections of wildlife

Andre Roberge addressed a crowd at his launch party, his wife Lindsay Roberge (left) and cousin John Jones (centre) among those at Saturday’s event. (Special to The News)
Another hat in the ring for Maple Ridge city council

Katie Potts lost her right leg and most of her right hand in the 2021 accident. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge woman credits Salmon Arm couple with saving her life

Low-rise townhouse or apartment homes stacked above ground-level commercial is envisioned for the Albion area. (Special to The News)
City of Maple Ridge looking for Albion area plan feedback