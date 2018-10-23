5 to start your day

Ultra low-cost flights to Iceland, Abbotsford mom stuck in Africa over adoption delay and more

1. Ultra-low-cost carrier Wow Air rolls out new route between Vancouver and Iceland

Vancouverites looking for low-cost flights to Iceland will soon have a new option when discount airline Wow Air adds a route out of the West Coast. See more >

2. Homicide team called in after man assaulted in Surrey dies in hospital

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the area of 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard at about 2:45 a.m. but say both the person who called them and the victim of the assault both took off before police arrived. See more >

3. More court before Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case is extradited here

In Canada, Aydin Coban, 39, faces five charges connected to Amanda Todd, including extortion, possession of child pornography and attempting to lure a child online. See more >

4. Abbotsford mom stuck in Africa over adoption delay

An adoption process that should have taken about a week has left an Abbotsford woman stuck in Ghana, West Africa for the last month, with no answers about when she will be able to bring her two-year-old son home. See more >

5. Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, candidate says

Langley council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.