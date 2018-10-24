5 to start your day

Maple Ridge boy looks for missing arm, Metro Vancouverites may have to pay more for parking and more

Callum Davie was born without a left forearm, and had a prosthetic he uses for bike riding stolen, along with the bike, on Tuesday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

1. Maple Ridge boy has bike and prosthetic arm stolen

The prosthetic costs approximately $4,000 to $5,000, and a replacement can only be custom made for him after several sessions of measuring and fitting at a specialty manufacturer in Richmond. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson introduced legislation on Tuesday that would bump up the parking rights tax from 21 per cent to 24 per cent. That’s an additional 15 cents per $5 of parking. See more >

3. Pedestrian hurt in ‘serious’ crash near Surrey-Delta border

Police have not yet commented on the victim’s condition, but in a tweet, Delta Police referred to the crash as a “serious collision.” See more >

4. Preliminary inquiry set for man accused of killing Belgian tourist

Sean McKenzie charged with killing Amelie Sakkalis, 28 on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar. See more >

5. 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

It’s believed the engines went into overdrive and stopped working, “so we had some fumes” but no flames. See more >

