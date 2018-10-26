5 to start your day

1. Hearing begins as Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings

A hearing is set to begin in Vancouver today as the Crown appeals a 2017 court ruling that stayed charges against Red Scorpions gang leader Jamie Bacon in connection to the Surrey Six slayings. See more >

2. Animal cruelty charges against the Reptile Guy have been dropped

The charges were the result of a video, which the SPCA said showed Hopcraft performing a veterinary procedure on a friend’s blood python without the use of sedation or pain medication. See more >

3. Do you leave the heat or the TV on for your pet when you’re not home?

Nearly three quarters of customers say they leave lights, electronics or the heat on to keep their four-legged friends company while they’re away, according to a survey commissioned by BC Hydro and released Friday. See more >

4. Man pepper sprayed after motorcycle helmet stolen in Maple Ridge

A White Rock man who chased a group of men who stole his $1,500 motorcycle helmet ended up pepper-sprayed in the face and lost track of them, he says. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

This is Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she helps us tackle clothing chaos with seven hacks to organizing your closet. Watch it here >

Just Posted

Community rallies for Maple Ridge boy who had prosthetic stolen

Family asks for donations to Warm Amps Champs

Spooky houses offer fright delights in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Osprey Cemetery raising money for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Canada

3,400 Metro Vancouver postal workers go on strike

Rotating strikes hit the region as Canada Post and Canadian Union of Postal Workers continue talks

Weapons found on man leaving Maple Ridge homeless camp

Switchblade, modified firearm seized during arrest of wanted man near Anita Place

Election result closes chapter for ex-Maple Ridge mayor

Ernie Daykin says no more politics for him.

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver police probe shots fired outside No. 5 Orange

Officers were able to confirm shots had been fired, but no suspect or victims were located

Man detained in U.S. mail-bomb investigation

Targets so far include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder

Do you leave the heat or the TV on for your pet when you’re not home?

A BC Hydro poll says more than half of customers put their pet’s comfort above saving energy

Wildlife group files complaint against B.C. conservation service for bear death

The death of a female black bear that fell from a tree after being darted with a tranquilizer has prompted a wildlife group to file a complaint with the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service.

U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks

The lawsuit charges that Exxon deliberately lowballed by $30 billion the carbon costs faced by 14 different Alberta oilsands operations it runs through its subsidiary Imperial Oil.

Turkey to Saudi Arabia: Where is Khashoggi’s body?

The Saudi officials who killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate must reveal the location of his body, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

More suspicious packages found, these to Booker, Clapper

The targets of the packages were some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump.

