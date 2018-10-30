(Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

5 to start your day

Heavy police presence in Cloverdale, drivers warned to be careful on Halloween and more

1. Armoured vehicle responds to weapons complaint in Cloverdale

A major police response shut down an area of Cloverdale last night, as RCMP investigated a weapons complaint in the 17600-block of 60 Avenue. See more >

2. Video tells story of Maple Ridge tent city residents

It’s titled, “This Tent is My Home: The Story of Anita Place,” and has a few residents explaining how they got there. See more >

3. Lower Mainland mayor suggests Surrey pay back $50M already spent on LRT

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote has suggested Surrey should pay back the $50 million TransLink says it has spent on planning light rail in the city, but mayor-elect Doug McCallum who intends to build SkyTrain instead says that won’t be happening. See more >

4. First responders help man who suffered a seizure in downtown Mission

Mission RCMP, Mission Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Services were all on scene this morning – at about 8:20 a.m. – on Lougheed Highway and Railway Ave., close to The Stage. See more >

5. ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes, resulting in 280 injuries across the province. See more >

