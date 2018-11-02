5 to start your day

Here’s what you need to know in the Lower Mainland this Friday morning:

1. Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Like it or hate it, it’s that time of year again. Time to turn back the clock. That means darker afternoons but an extra hour of sleep. See more >

2. McCallum says Trudeau ‘supportive’ of Surrey SkyTrain plans, local police force

Surrey mayor-elect Doug McCallum sat down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver Thursday, to discuss his plans to nix LRT in favour of a SkyTrain line and introduce a local police force. See more >

3. Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

A man is facing multiple assault charges after a violent incident at a New Westminster Tim Hortons earlier this fall. See more >

4. South Surrey RV residents dispute legality of eviction

Residents of two Parklander Motor and Trailer Court sites came home Tuesday to a tow-truck operator preparing to remove their homes from the South Surrey property. See more >

5. B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

One pharmacist from every pharmacy in the province will be trained by next summer, with more to follow. See more >