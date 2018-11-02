5 to start your day

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst, Surrey residents dispute RV park eviction and more

Here’s what you need to know in the Lower Mainland this Friday morning:

1. Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Like it or hate it, it’s that time of year again. Time to turn back the clock. That means darker afternoons but an extra hour of sleep. See more >

2. McCallum says Trudeau ‘supportive’ of Surrey SkyTrain plans, local police force

Surrey mayor-elect Doug McCallum sat down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver Thursday, to discuss his plans to nix LRT in favour of a SkyTrain line and introduce a local police force. See more >

3. Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

A man is facing multiple assault charges after a violent incident at a New Westminster Tim Hortons earlier this fall. See more >

4. South Surrey RV residents dispute legality of eviction

Residents of two Parklander Motor and Trailer Court sites came home Tuesday to a tow-truck operator preparing to remove their homes from the South Surrey property. See more >

5. B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

One pharmacist from every pharmacy in the province will be trained by next summer, with more to follow. See more >

Just Posted

Road closed, rain pelts Maple Ridge

224th barricaded at 132nd Street til water drops

Letter: ‘PR is too complicated for most’

Editor, The News: Re: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements. On the contrary… Continue reading

New docs in Maple Ridge help ease shortage

Six physicians now taking on new patients

700 poppies to surround RCL Branch 88 for Remembrance Day

Kanaka Creek elementary students plant the first 65 poppies

UPDATED: ‘My son was assaulted at SRT on Halloween night’

Teen found unresponsive during large gathering at high school, has concussion and broken wrist.

Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

The Moms Gone Wild of Maple Ridge were at it again Halloween… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for 1864 hanging of Tsilhqot’in chiefs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize to Tsilhqot’in community members for 1864 hanging of chiefs

New Brunswick’s Liberal government falls after throne speech defeated

Premier Brian Gallant told the legislature he would be going to the lieutenant-governor to resign.

Supreme Court sides with Hydro-Quebec in historic Churchill Falls dispute

It is one of Canada’s bitterest interprovincial feuds, the notorious 1969 Churchill Falls hydro deal between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

4 seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

