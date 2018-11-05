5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend’s murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

1. Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009. See more >

2. Puppies stranded on Fraser Valley cliff find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

Two St. Bernard-cross puppies who spent four days on a cliff in a rural area of British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have landed what the local SPCA branch manager says are their best possible forever homes. See more >

TWo St. Bernard-cross puppies who spent days abandoned on a cliff have found their forever homes. (Maple Ridge SPCA)

3. One man killed in Port Coquitlam ‘altercation’

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team reported the death in the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. See more >

4. Runner hit by bus during Vancouver Fall Classic

Organizers said the man had been taken to hospital. See more >

5. Man in custody after police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

At least police SUVs, an ambulance, four fire trucks, a mobile police command centre and what looked like two mobile police labratories had set up shop at the corner of Carnarvon and Elliot Streets as of just before 5 p.m. See more >

One man is in custody after we responded to reports of an explosion. No one was injured. We will be executing a search warrant and examining the scene with a drug lab team. #NewWest pic.twitter.com/2TdTLP3B1o — New West Police (@NewWestPD) November 5, 2018

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.