5 to start your day

Former BC Lions player charged in ex’s death, Surrey pulls out of RCMP and LRT and more

1. Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

On Monday, police formally announced charges against Joshua Boden, 32, in connection to the death of Kimberly Hallgarth, 33, in her Burnaby home on March 15, 2009. See more >

2. Surrey’s top cop ‘disappointed’ after council votes to pull out of RCMP contract

As promised, Mayor Doug McCallum and the new Surrey council have passed a motion to pull out of the RCMP contract and “immediately create a Surrey Police Department,” just minutes after taking the Oath of Office Monday night. See more >

3. Driver dead after dump truck hits median, catches fire on Highway 1

Westbound traffic on Hwy. 1 is snarled after a fiery fatal crash involving a large truck closed the road near the 176 Street overpass Tuesday morning. See more >

4. Surrey council unanimously passes motion to ‘cancel ’ LRT

In light of the resolution, TransLink says it is “pausing work on the Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT Project and suspending the RFQ process while we await direction from the Mayors’ Council and the TransLink Board.” See more >

5. U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

A motorist who blasted through Peace Arch border crossing this afternoon in Surrey is in custody after a five-tonne truck rolled over in north Maple Ridge. See more >

Just Posted

Heavy rains wash out road inside Golden Ears

Provincial park remains open to public

Coyote stalks woman, dog at Westview Park in Maple Ridge

Isobel McCready was walking her rescue dog Addie when she noticed the coyote following them

Letter: ‘Good on Portugal for trying’

‘We have to understand that low-barrier does nothing.’

Driver dead after dump truck hits median, catches fire on Highway 1

Westbound traffic is snarled after fiery early morning crash near 176th Street

U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

Five-tonne truck rolls over, suspect in custody

Poppy taggers desperately needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

At least 30 taggers are needed to fill the gaps

Three men allegedly tied to Lower Mainland gang conflict arrested, charged

RCMP says three young men are facing charges, after an investigation led to the seizure of drugs and cash

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

Recall issued over contaminated sausage sold in Metro Vancouver

Eight Polonia Sausage House products are believed to be contaminated with E. coli or listeria

