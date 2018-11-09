5 to start your day

TransLink CEO says SkyTrain possible but questions budget, convicted child abductor moves to Vancouver and more

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond says it could be possible to build SkyTrain to Langley for a lower cost than initially thought, but not $1.9 billion as Surrey’s new mayor has promised. See more >

2. Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in B.C.

After 13 challenging years in Chilliwack battling to stay in Canada, Nick Cooper may have finally lost the fight to prove to the government he is a changed man. See more >

3. Abbotsford maternity nurse identified as victim of fatal crash in Surrey

Sarah Dhillon, 50, identified in an online obituary, died on the scene of the crash just after midnight on Sunday. See more >

4. Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

The man who abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood, B.C, home in 2011 is now living in Vancouver, police said in a public warning Thursday. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

During this Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, she introduces us to a socially conscious brand, which means the company is doing something to help others. See more >

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Not the homeless people who are failing’

Let us get back to the basics of human dignity.

The flyby salute on a day of Remembrance

For the first time the Fraser Blues will fly over the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Titan chosen to play in Border Bowl game

Curtis Farnworth also named a high school all-star

UPDATE: Golden Ears Park will still have first-come, first-serve camping

BC Parks backs off 100 per cent reservable sites after public outcry

Puck drops on A Nite for Noah this Saturday

Friends and family celebrate life of hockey player Noah Trulsen

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir

Michelle Obama says she had a miscarriage and used IVF to conceive girls

B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

Executive in charge of cannabis operations earned $8,883 for less than a month’s work in 2017-18

Snow arrives in Okanagan

First white stuff of the season falling Friday morning; won’t be around long

Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

The airline says it believes all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe

U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline

Two other export pipelines - expansion of the TransMountain pipeline and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement - also face uncertainty

