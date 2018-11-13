5 to start your day

1. Man, 19, dies in shooting on Ross Road in Abbotsford
Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said reports of shots fired came in at around 3;30 p.m., and police who arrived at the scene found an injured man. He was transported to hospital by air ambulance, but died shortly afterwards.
2. Surrey Mounties investigate drive-by shooting in Fleetwood
A woman who lives near #SurreyBC shooting, who declined to give her name, said this is a "quiet neighbourhood" and she was just getting ready to head out for a bike ride with kids. She described hearing what she thought were fireworks earlier in day. "Maybe they were gunshots."
We've updated our story w/ more photos and video from the scene of today's drive-by shooting in #SurreyBC. Bullet shells found on the residential street, but no victims have been located, according to @SurreyRCMP.
3. Touching note left on Langley veteran’s windshield
Lloyd Reynard came out from having brunch with friends on Remembrance Day to find a note on his vehicle. The local man who had served in the navy had attended services at the Murrayville cenotaph then met with friends. A simple card in an envelope ended up making this former navy radar spotter choke up.
4. Nearly four-sailing wait from Swartz Bay to Vancouver after Remembrance Day
The 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen were completely full, BC Ferries said in a Tweet on Monday afternoon.
5. Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies
Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died Monday. He was 95.