5 to start your day

BC Hydro says outages have tripled in the last five years, two men charged after alleged butter thefts and more

Here’s the top stories from around the Lower Mainland this Friday, Nov. 16:

1. Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

In B.C., falling trees and branches are the main cause of power outages, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all outages. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver mayors cancel Surrey LRT in favour of SkyTrain

Light rail in Surrey is officially dead on arrival, after a vote by Metro Vancouver mayors in favour of SkyTrain at their first post-election gathering. See more >

3. 2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

“Things like cheese, meat and baby formula can easily be sold on the black market,” Coquitlam Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said. See more >

4. Friends describe murder victim as ‘most caring guy we knew’

Jagvir Malhi – whose friends called him by his nickname, “Juggy” – was a second-year criminology student at University of the Fraser Valley who wanted to be a corrections officer. He is the latest victim of a homicide in Abbotsford. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Winter-ready coats

Winter is here, whether we are ready for it or not, and this episode Kim XO Applet has our backs by making sure we are warm and stylish this season. See more >

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Just Posted

OUTLOOK18: Expect more film productions next year in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Tax incentives and scenery are perks for the industry

Maple Ridge council wants second look at townhouse complex

Doesn’t like tandem parking setup

Accessible changerooms and Zero Waste bins for Maple Ridge

The Leisure Centre will get fully accessible changerooms thanks to a federal grant

Reconsidering Onni, North Lougheed and daycare lease

New Pitt Meadows council changes course on high profile issues

Pitt Meadows council to strike task force on politicians’ pay

Councillors are losing tax exemption in 2019

UPDATE: Young woman killed by train in Maple Ridge

Emergency responders on tracks along River Road

Federal fall update expected to offer more support for struggling news industry

Ottawa committed $50 million over five years for local journalism in ‘underserved communities’ last budget

UK’s May appeals to public on Brexit, braces for more blows

British Prime Minister Theresa May answered questions from callers on a radio phone-in, the day after she vowed to stay in office

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

$136M in transit funding coming to B.C.

The announcement was made at the BC Transit yard in Langford on Friday morning

Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees

Plaque installed in Prince Rupert to honour the memory of Shotaro Shimizu

Two B.C. police officers, held in Cuba for months, cleared of sex assault allegations

Port Moody Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Const. Mark Simms have been in Cuba since March

Sunrise ceremony at B.C. legislature honours Louis Riel

Nov. 16 marks the 133rd anniversary of the Métis leader’s death

