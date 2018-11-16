5 to start your day

BC Hydro says outages have tripled in the last five years, two men charged after alleged butter thefts and more

Here’s the top stories from around the Lower Mainland this Friday, Nov. 16:

1. Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

In B.C., falling trees and branches are the main cause of power outages, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all outages. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver mayors cancel Surrey LRT in favour of SkyTrain

Light rail in Surrey is officially dead on arrival, after a vote by Metro Vancouver mayors in favour of SkyTrain at their first post-election gathering. See more >

All of the new mayors on the @mayors_council are being sworn in, including #SurreyBC Mayor Doug McCallum here. @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/wpEFNKRzWO — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) November 15, 2018

3. 2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

“Things like cheese, meat and baby formula can easily be sold on the black market,” Coquitlam Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said. See more >

4. Friends describe murder victim as ‘most caring guy we knew’

Jagvir Malhi – whose friends called him by his nickname, “Juggy” – was a second-year criminology student at University of the Fraser Valley who wanted to be a corrections officer. He is the latest victim of a homicide in Abbotsford. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Winter-ready coats

Winter is here, whether we are ready for it or not, and this episode Kim XO Applet has our backs by making sure we are warm and stylish this season. See more >